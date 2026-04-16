Atlanta influencer settles federal complaint of deceptive marketing

ATLANTA, GA — A health and wellness influencer who built a big network marketing business in Atlanta has reached a quick settlement after the government claimed she deceived network marketers about potential income.

Stormy Wellington touts making millions in network marketing, but the FTC accused her of falsely promising that others would make millions too.

According to Wellington, after nearly twenty years of network marketing, no one ever told her she couldn’t tell other people they could be millionaires too.

“I did get very deep into make money, make money, make money because I know that the sore in people’s heart right now is money,” she said.

Now “Coach Stormy” agrees never to talk dollars again. She calls this settlement a victory and a reset to what she loves most.

“I am grateful to God number one that this is my assignment, this is what I’m supposed to do,” she said. “My skills is not teaching you to make money, my skills is teaching you to be a better human. To understand principles, strategies, systems. And when you do, then you make money.”

Wellington also promises to document every penny for the next fifteen years.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.