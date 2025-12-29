Atlanta icon T.I., Haha Mafia light up Helium Comedy Club with laughter and celebration

ALPHARETTA, GA — Atlanta icon T.I. delivered laughter, reflection, and insight during a packed comedy show on Saturday evening at the Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta, proving he can captivate audiences far beyond music.

Fans packed the venue with lines stretching through the parking lot, roaring with excitement, rising to multiple standing ovations as T.I. and members of the Haha Mafia blended humor, personal storytelling, and sharp observation throughout the evening.

The show on Saturday evening opened with an introduction narrated by iconic DJ, producer, and entrepreneur DJ Drama, setting the tone for a night rooted in both legacy and evolution of comedy and music.

The Haha Mafia, a talented and dynamic group of comedians, and creatives including Kelly K Dubb, Erica Duchess, Tyler Chronicles, Navv Greene, Jayski and Ronnie Jordan, also shined during the show on Saturday.

Kelly K Dubb, who served as a host and the opening act, alongside Tyler Chronicles and Jayski, were all hilarious and entertaining, showcasing their storytelling skills. The electric energy of the Haha Mafia set the tone for the evening’s performance’s and had the crowd laughing from the start.

T.I. explained why it was paramount for him to bring the Haha Mafia along on his comedy journey.

“The reason why I called each one of the Haha Mafia personally and introduced them to the opportunity for this comedy family is because I spent time around them and I’ve observed them,” T.I. said. “All of them deserve to be seen more. They’re all funny in their own right, and they all have an incredible amount of talent that should be showcased.”

The King of the South walked onstage to his hit What You Know, the defining, Grammy Award-winning track from his King album released nearly 20 years ago, immediately igniting the crowd with cheers and nostalgia. While the night was centered on comedy rather than a rap performance, T.I. and the Haha Mafia still flowed effortlessly, commanding the room with rhythm, timing, and confidence that drew loud approval from the audience.

Throughout the show, T.I. showcased his versatility, making the audience laugh, think, nod their heads, reach for a dictionary, and celebrate life — all in the same night. It was the sound of an artist who has lived through both applause and doubt and learned how to turn both into fuel to his fire.

There were plenty of cool moments of crowd interaction as fans celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, and date nights, while T.I. also paused to reflect on his Grammy Award-winning music career and how his journey has evolved, drawing cheers. Fans in the audience say they traveled from Portland, Oregon, New York, Boston, and Chicago and other cities to attend the comedy show.

While T.I. says comedy wasn’t something that he originally planned, he has grown to genuinely enjoy it.

“A comedian buddy of mine threw me on stage one day at an open mic and I kept doing it. Once I got my first laugh, I just kept doing it,” he said.

For the past three years, T.I. and the Haha Mafia have been on a comedy tour.

The comedy special, released on Christmas Eve titled Cheaper Than Therapy, reflects a deeper personal purpose for the versatile rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

“I went through things that caused trauma and left parts of those moments in my spirit to where I have to talk about it and get it out of there or else it would be counterproductive to my progress,” T.I. said. “This is a coping mechanism, this is a way for me to get this out without having to crash out. I enjoy it. I need it. It gives me peace.”

The special is available on T.I.’s website, tipaintfunny.com — an interesting title that avid fans know not to take literally, because the Atlanta icon proved all night that he is, in fact, very funny.

T.I. says it is special to see the continued support from the home crowd.

“Atlanta is always special no matter what kind of performance it is, no matter what kind of event it is,” he said. “People out there knew me before anyone else did. For me to observe them where they met me and what I’ve grown and evolved to, that’s a special moment for me and something I can’t get nowhere else. I’m just blessed and happy to be at peace.”

Looking ahead, T.I. says there’s much more on the way for fans to expect from both himself and the Haha Mafia.

“We got Da Partments part two, we got another movie called Thought She Was The One coming,” he said.

Da Partments movie, which was written and directed by T.I., is available to watch on Tubi.

As T.I. always reminds audiences everywhere, “If you don’t respect nothing else, you will respect this hustle.”