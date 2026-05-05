Atlanta hip-hop icon Ludacris announced as Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame inductee

ATLANTA — Atlanta hip-hop icon, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Ludacris has been announced as a 2026 inductee into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

The Georgia hitmaker is set to be honored on Monday, June 1, during a ceremony along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges on Sept. 11, 1977, in Champaign, Illinois, moved to Atlanta with his father at a young age.

His early love for hip-hop was shaped by artists like LL Cool J, whom he has often cited as part of the generation that inspired him to take rap seriously and develop his own voice.

In an Instagram post announcing the honor, the Walk of Fame described the Grammy Award winning rapper as “a trailblazer of Southern hip hop,” noting that he helped define an era with his “sharp lyricism, charismatic delivery, and larger-than-life presence.” The post added that from chart-topping hits to cultural anthems, his influence spans music, film and entrepreneurship, “shaping the sound and spirit of a generation while continuing to inspire artists worldwide.”

Princess Ivori, a former midday personality and public affairs director at Hot 97.5, recalled first meeting Ludacris during his time as an intern at the station.

She said he helped clean up after the morning show and occasionally opened her program as an intern at the station.

“I remember the guy working on the radio, doing community events, doing club appearances and selling CDs out his trunk to this worldwide sensation,” Ivori said. “I’m happy to see it.”

Princess Ivori said she recognized Ludacris’ potential early, pointing to his drive and consistency even in his earliest days in radio.

Popular hip-hop historian Larry “NuFace” Compton said the honor confirms what Atlanta already knew about Ludacris’ undisputed legacy.

“This just stamped what we already knew. Ludacris is ATL royalty,” he said. “This ain’t no ‘finally getting recognized’ moment, this is the city putting it in stone.”

NuFace said Ludacris helped push Atlanta from regional recognition to global influence. That dedication is reflected in his own words, including the lyric, “since 9 years old I did it for hip-hop,” underscoring how early and deeply rooted his commitment to the culture has been.

“Luda had range. A lot of artists stayed in one pocket, street, club, or lyrical, but he was all of it,” he said. “From the wild videos to the bigger-than-life personality, he knew how to be seen and heard. He moved like a businessman before everybody was calling themselves one.”

He said the “Welcome to Atlanta” MC also helped shape the city’s cultural identity during a key era in hip hop.

“He helped shift the energy. Before everything went full trap, Luda made it fun, animated, and loud like Atlanta really is,” NuFace said. “Through Disturbing tha Peace Records, he put people in position. He didn’t just shine, he brought others with him.”

That same mindset is echoed in his music, including the line, “When I came into the game they ain’t do nothing but doubt me, now the whole game’s changed and it ain’t nothing without me,” from “Grew Up a Screw Up,” reflecting both his rise and undeniable impact on the industry.

Princess Ivori added that his success reflects years of discipline and purpose.

“He’s my brother. I’m so proud of him because I know how hard he works. Everything that he’s done from his music, movies, businesses has always been about living out his gifts and his abilities,” she said. “He’s always thought about how it affects other people and how it can better other people. He’s a very caring person and it’s good to see people like that win.”

NuFace added that the timing of the honor carries meaning within the culture.

“It hit different. We come from a culture where legends don’t always get their flowers in real time,” he said. “So seeing Luda celebrated in Atlanta, by Atlanta, it feel like a full circle moment. It shows the work don’t go unnoticed.”

He also reflected on Ludacris’ early radio days and long term career growth.

“I remember when Luda was coming up off them Hot 97.5 radio days, turning Chris Lova Lova personality into power,” he said. “Then them early albums hit and it was like he out of here. The videos, crazy. The presence, bigger than life.”

NuFace said watching Ludacris transition from music into movies and business has been great.

“Watching him cross over into movies and still keep his music respect, that’s not easy. That’s longevity. He was building a legacy and now the city just made it official,” he said.

In 2022, Ludacris received his honorary degree from Georgia State University, the college he left to pursue his music career decades earlier. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

In October 2025, the “Stand Up” rapper headlined ONE MusicFest in Atlanta.

He has released eight albums and multiple mixtapes, and has sold more than 25 million records worldwide. The “MVP” rapper is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the past 26 years.

Ludacris' Back for the First Time album (Larry "NuFace" Compton)

Ludacris' Back for the First Time album (Larry "NuFace" Compton)

Autographed Ludacris' Back for the First Time album and memorabilia (Larry "NuFace" Compton)

Ludacris is also celebrating the milestone anniversary year of when he launched his Ludacris Foundation, showcasing 25 years of dedication and philanthropic work in the community. In November 2026, fans will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ludacris’ hit, multi-platinum album Word of Mouf.

“He’s always thought about how it affects other people and how it can better other people. He’s a very caring person and it’s good to see people like that win,” Princess Ivori said.

She added that Ludacris has remained the same driven and passionate person she has known for three decades.

“When I see Chris, I still see the eagerness, I still see his passion and desire to help other people because that’s what I’ve always seen from him,” she said. “I don’t think the public is aware of what a big heart he has and how awesome a person he is.”