Georgia basketball SEC opponents announced for 2026-27 season

The SEC released Georgia basketball’s game locations for the upcoming 2026-27 season on Thursday.

Georgia will face yearly rivals Florida and South Carolina twice, while Oklahoma was added to the rotation for home-and-away matchups.

Along with those games, the Bulldogs will host Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas and Vanderbilt at Stegeman Coliseum. Other SEC road games include at Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

While dates and times are to be determined, one thing is certain: Georgia will have its work cut out for it. Ten of the 15 conference foes Georgia will play made the NCAA Tournament last season, with five of those games coming at home.

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