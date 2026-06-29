Business side of NFL doesn’t favor Stetson Bennett in Rams QB race

Stetson Bennett has made a career out of beating the odds, and the former Georgia quarterback is up against them once again.

Bennett is competing for the backup quarterback duties on the Los Angeles Rams with first-round 2026 NFL draft selection Ty Simpson.

“Stetson has been in a good situation in Los Angeles, but sometimes the business side of things can get in the way,” said Jake Fromm, a former UGA and NFL quarterback who played ahead of Bennett on the 2017 and 2019 Bulldogs’ teams.

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