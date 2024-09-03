Atlanta City Council considers eminent domain resolution

The Atlanta City Council today will consider a resolution taking a stand against owners of neglected properties.

The resolution urges Mayor Andre Dickens to use eminent domain to fight consistent blight in the city.

Councilman Michael Julian Bond said the measure shows that the city of Atlanta is serious about cleaning up neighborhoods.

If approved, a blight condemnation program could be launched within six months. The city council recently passed an ordinance imposing a massive blight tax on owners who let properties sit neglected.







