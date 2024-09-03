Local

Atlanta City Council considers eminent domain resolution

Atlanta plans to enact a ‘blight tax’ for absentee property owners, abandoned properties

The Atlanta City Council today will consider a resolution taking a stand against owners of neglected properties.

The resolution urges Mayor Andre Dickens to use eminent domain to fight consistent blight in the city.

Councilman Michael Julian Bond said the measure shows that the city of Atlanta is serious about cleaning up neighborhoods.

If approved, a blight condemnation program could be launched within six months. The city council recently passed an ordinance imposing a massive blight tax on owners who let properties sit neglected.



0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!