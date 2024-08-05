Local

Atlanta considering enacting ‘blight tax’ for absentee property owners, abandoned properties

By Miles Montgomery

Neighbors in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward weigh in on proposed blight tax

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council is strongly considering enacting a proposed ‘blight tax’ to combat absentee property owners and abandoned properties throughout the city.

Mayor Andre Dickens and councilmember Byron Amos proposed the ‘blight tax’ and aim to enforce owners of abandoned or neglected properties to increase by 25 times the current tax rate.

According to the plan, the ordinance would let the city push property owners to either fix or redevelop the blighted properties while empowering the municipal court to impose the blight tax on the properties in question.

According to Amos, once a property is deemed blighted, its owner would have until January of the following year to repair it or sell it. If they fail to do so, they will face the higher ‘blight tax.’

Any properties that are occupied would be exempt from the blight tax program to ensure nobody living there is involuntarily displaced.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!