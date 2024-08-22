Local

Atlanta City Council approves payment of $17 million to fund affordable housing, security support

City of Atlanta Housing Help Center

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will pay $17 million to cover and support the affordable housing needs of low-income city residents.

The City Council announced on Monday that the resolution allocating the funding had been approved in a unanimous move on the meeting’s consent agenda.

Going forward, the resolution from the City Council, now approved, will spend the $17 million in three main portions.

  • $8 million for affordable housing production
  • $5 million for programs to support housing security
  • $4 million for contingency reserves, debt service and related transfers to Invest Atlanta, non-profit partners

In addition to portioning out those funds, the resolution also requires that funds from Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, where the $17 million was withdrawn from, must be used to directly benefit low and moderate-income Atlanta households earning up to 80% of the area median income for rental housing, or up to 120% of the AMI for purchasing a house.

Additionally, the fund must be prioritized for households making no more than 50% of the AMI if renting and must be prioritized for households earning no more than 80% of the AMI if purchasing a home.

As directed by the City Council, here’s how those income levels shake out for a family of four, according to Invest Atlanta:

  • 50% of AMI: $53,750 per year
  • 80% of AMI: $86,000 per year
  • 120% of AMI: $129,000 per year
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!