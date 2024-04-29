College

Georgia football winners and losers following the 2024 NFL Draft

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

11/11/23 - Ole Miss vs. Georgia Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19), Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71), Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild (53), Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63), Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65)

Winner: The Buffalo Bills

Most probably didn’t expect Sedrick Van Pran-Granger to last all the way to the fifth round. The Georgia center ended up going later than anticipated, finally coming off the board at pick No. 141.

But that fall may end up being worth it for Van Pran-Granger, as he steps into a great situation with the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo has been a perennial playoff team, with quarterback Josh Allen emerging as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. The Bills had a hole at center, with Mitch Morse moving on as a free agent.

Van Pran-Granger fell because he’s somewhat limited positionally, as he likely won’t kick out to guard. But Buffalo likely won’t ask him to do that.

