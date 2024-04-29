Georgia football winners and losers following the 2024 NFL Draft

Winner: The Buffalo Bills

Most probably didn’t expect Sedrick Van Pran-Granger to last all the way to the fifth round. The Georgia center ended up going later than anticipated, finally coming off the board at pick No. 141.

But that fall may end up being worth it for Van Pran-Granger, as he steps into a great situation with the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo has been a perennial playoff team, with quarterback Josh Allen emerging as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. The Bills had a hole at center, with Mitch Morse moving on as a free agent.

Van Pran-Granger fell because he’s somewhat limited positionally, as he likely won’t kick out to guard. But Buffalo likely won’t ask him to do that.

