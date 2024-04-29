Amarius Mims responds to Nick Saban’s draft day criticism

Amarius Mims is a large man at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the former Georgia offensive tackle is able to shrug off a little criticism.

After the Cincinnati Bengals selected Mims with the No. 18 pick in the first round, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some sharp words about Mims.

“This guy’s got all the tools -- he’s got great size, he’s got great power,” Saban said on Thursday. “But it makes you wonder, how did the guy only start 8 [games?] Like, in the SEC championship game, he played only the first 15 plays of the game and then he’s out. Takes himself out. I don’t know what he injured, what he hurt, whatever. But you’ve got to be a little bit more consistent in your performance if you’re going to be a great player and a starter in the National Football League.”

When Mims spoke to reporters on Friday, the former Georgia offensive tackle shrugged off the remarks.

