How Georgia football 2024 NFL Draft success sells in recruiting

ATHENS — Georgia football continued to cash in on player development like no other program via the 2024 NFL Draft.

“The NFL knows what they are getting from those (Georgia) guys,” former NFL scout and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said.

Indeed, two of the Bulldogs’ eight players selected in this draft were first-round picks – Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims – giving Kirby Smart a statistic that will travel well in any recruiting circle.

Smart, in his eight years leading the program, now has more first-round picks (17) than losses (16). Five of those losses came in Smart’s first season leading the program, back in 2016.

More recently, Georgia has established itself as the most elite program when it comes to producing NFL Draft picks.

