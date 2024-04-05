Animal services in Atlanta to be cut off at 5 p.m. after failure to reach deal with Fulton County

ATLANTA — All animal services now will be the responsibility of the city of Atlanta.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts announced Friday afternoon that as of 5 p.m., the county will no longer provide animal control services for the city of Atlanta.

Pitts said Fulton County provided animal services to the city for more than three months in good faith.

Part of the issue is the cost of renewing the contract. Atlanta’s portion of the bill, according to officials, would rise from $2.5 million to $6.5 million.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by Pitts that Atlanta was the only city in Fulton County not to sign the new contract.

The city has held off on signing a new agreement with Fulton County Animal Services because of rising rates.