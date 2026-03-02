Local

Americans in 14 Mideast countries urged to leave due to safety risks

Smoke rising from a building in Iran.
U.S. And Israel Wage War Against Iran TEHRAN, IRAN - MARCH 2: A plume of smoke rises after an explosion on March 2, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. The United States and Israel continued their joint attacks that erupted on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images) (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

The State Department is urging Americans in 14 Middle Eastern countries to leave because of serious safety risks due to the ongoing conflict.

Officials say Americans in countries including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan and the UAE to “depart now” due to serious safety risks. U.S. officials believe Iran has been trying to target locations housing evacuated Americans.

Officials say there is a Smart Traveler Enrollment Program available for U.S. citizens and nationals to enroll their trip abroad in order for the Department of State can accurately and quickly contact them in case of emergency.

“To all American citizens in the Middle East: your safety and security is our number one priority,” Sec. Marco Rubio said on social media.

U.S. military officials announced on Monday that two previously unaccounted for servicemembers have been confirmed dead, bringing the total to six, while three people were reported killed in the United Arab Emirates and one each in Kuwait and Bahrain.

“With an immense gratitude for all who serve, we pray for the survival and recovery of the wounded, and for the safety and success of American servicemembers engaged in combat,” Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff said.

Law enforcement agencies in cities across the country, including Atlanta, remain on high alert as tensions continue overseas.

