Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff reacts after U.S. service members killed in Middle East conflict

ATLANTA — Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is speaking out after news that at least four American service members have been killed in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“With an immense gratitude for all who serve, we pray for the survival and recovery of the wounded, and for the safety and success of American servicemembers engaged in combat,” Ossoff said.

He said he will support a congressional resolution aimed at curbing president Donald Trump’s military operations in Iran. Ossoff says sending Americans into combat should be a last resort for any administration.

Law enforcement agencies in cities across the country, including Atlanta, are on alert as tensions continue overseas.

Retired Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta Supervisory Special Agent Marc Benjamin said it is important to remain aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity.

“If you see something, say something,” Benjamin said.