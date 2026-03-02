Law enforcement in Atlanta on alert amid Middle East conflict

ATLANTA — Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, law enforcement agencies in cities across the country, including Atlanta, are on alert.

The FBI says there are no known threats in Georgia at this time but remains vigilant.

Retired FBI Atlanta Supervisory Special Agent Marc Benjamin says during times like this, state and federal agencies work through the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

“It’s increased emails, phone calls, meetings, intelligent sharing to say that these are the things you should look out for,” Benjamin said.

For individual citizens, Benjamin says it is important to remain aware of your surroundings and if you see something, say something.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.