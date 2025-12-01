Local

Amazon shares tips to prevent package theft as Cyber Monday shopping ramps up

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — As online shoppers place orders for Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering advice to help prevent packages from being stolen from porches across Georgia.

A recent survey shows Georgia ranks eighth in the nation for porch piracy, with nearly 8,000 packages stolen each day. Amazon, working with the National Sheriffs’ Association, is encouraging shoppers to take steps to keep deliveries secure. Recommendations include leaving porch lights on, tracking delivery times, and giving drivers specific instructions to place packages in hidden locations.

Officials say most thefts happen shortly after deliveries are made, with peak times between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. They urge shoppers to provide detailed drop-off directions to keep packages out of sight.

Despite the high numbers, there is some good news, the number of stolen packages has dropped compared to this time last year.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.

