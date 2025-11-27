Marietta police department offers house checks during the holidays

MARIETTA, GA — If you are heading out of town for Thanksgiving, some metro Atlanta area police departments are offering ways to give you more peace of mind when you leave your home.

While you’re away enjoying grandma’s homemade pumpkin pie, criminals could be taking advantage of your empty house.

Chuck McPhilamy with the Marietta Police Department says residents leaving for the holidays can request an officer drive by their home and the program is an added layer of protection.

“Just to make sure that everything looks normal at your house,” he said.

He says it’s important that your house looks as normal as possible so make arrangements to keep your mail from piling up outside and use timers on lights.

Several other police departments in metro Atlanta offer similar holiday time house checks.

Police officials say if you are located in the Marietta city limits, you can visit the website link and click on citizen request to request a Police zone patrol of an address or area.