Police in metro Atlanta county offer tips to prevent porch pirates

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are offering helpful tips to help homeowners prevent package thefts ahead of the holidays.

“Recent data from the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General shows that at least 58 million packages were stolen in 2024 in the United States, resulting in billions of dollars in losses,” Gwinnett County police said.

With Thanksgiving approaching next week and Christmas coming up next month, many people will be preparing to shop and order packages.

Here are some helpful tips to prevent package thefts:

• If possible, have your packages delivered to your workplace

• Use pick-up locations or lockers instead of leaving items on your porch

• Track your deliveries and know when to expect them

• Stay cautious and protect your packages this season.