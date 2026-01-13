Advocates push to expand medical marijuana access as Georgia legislative session begins

ATLANTA — With this year’s session of the Georgia General Assembly officially underway, advocates are renewing their push to expand access to medical marijuana in Georgia.

Efforts to broaden the state’s medical marijuana program have fallen short in recent years, but advocates say they are hopeful this session will bring change.

“I’m hoping that the legislators listen to the constituents, listen to the people, and expand the current program that we have,” said Corey Lowe.

Last year, a bill stalled in the State House that would have increased the THC limit for medical marijuana from 5 percent to 50 percent and expanded the number of qualifying medical conditions. That proposal would have allowed medical marijuana use for patients with conditions including cancer, Parkinson’s disease and ALS.

Over the summer, a blue ribbon committee gathered testimony on possible changes to Georgia’s current medical marijuana standards.

Another proposal in the State House would limit when police can search a suspect based solely on the smell of marijuana.

Medical marijuana advocates say Georgia can and should do more. Yolanda Bennett with the Georgia Medical Cannabis Society says expanding access would better protect patients. “We want to ensure that the protections are for the patients,” Bennett said.

As another General Assembly session begins, Bennett says expanded access could provide relief to patients dealing with a wide range of medical issues.

“This is not just recreational or anything, this is medical; this could be something for instant pain,” she said.

In 2025, the State Senate approved a bill that would have increased the THC limit from 5 percent to 50 percent and allowed qualifying patients to vape medical cannabis, but it did not become law. Advocates are now calling on lawmakers to revisit the issue.

“They’ve heard our stories, they need to hear the science. They’ve seen the patients being brought up here and rolled up here,” Bennett said.

Several other bills dealing with access to medical marijuana have also been proposed. Advocates say expanded access could help patients suffering from pain, sleep issues and anxiety as lawmakers consider possible changes under the Gold Dome.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.