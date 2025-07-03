Georgia veteran calls for expanded access to medical cannabis for veterans with PTSD

SMYRNA, Ga. — Georgia veterans who struggle with post traumatic stress disorder have called for expanded access to medical cannabis ahead of the Fourth of July, nationwide a holiday filled with fireworks displays and celebrations.

For many veterans, one part of the July 4th patriotism can give way to painful flashbacks.

Army veteran Gary Herber says he takes a medical cannabis capsule in the morning and afternoon and it can help others.

Medical Cannabis Dispensary (Tori Cooper)

Photo of medical cannabis capsule (Tori Cooper)

“Even a celebration as wonderful as the Fourth of July, barbeque and fireworks can bring back a lot of memories and bring them back to a place they would rather not be,” Herber says.

It has helped him through PTSD, the pain of a traumatic brain injury and addiction.

“It helped me get off of painkillers,” Herber said. “It helped me put my life back together.”

He has called on Georgia legislature to expand cannabis access for those who also are in pain, not just on holidays, but year ‘round.