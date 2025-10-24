Local

Georgia Blue Ribbon Committee meets to establish guidelines on medical cannabis

Marijuana A medical marijuana farm's grow lights cast a psychedelic glow over the town of Snowflake, Arizona. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Blue-Ribbon Committee on medical cannabis conducted its fourth and final meeting Friday.

Dr. Elizabeth McCord, trained in internal medicine and psychiatry, has concerns about raising THC concentration and regulating product quality.

“It could be possible to use small amounts of THC for certain indications that are FDA approved, and that can be for an older population in a retirement community,” McCord says.

Lawmakers will make recommendations on any changes to the state’s medical marijuana and hemp products ahead of January’s legislative session.

