AAA tow-to-go program in effect, Georgia authorities urge caution during holiday travel

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia AAA’s annual tow-to-go program is in effect through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 7. as people across the country continue traveling during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

AAA is providing drivers who are impaired a safe ride home for them and their vehicle. It is a free confidential ride and tow within a 10-mile radius, for members and non-members.

AAA also launched a traffic safety campaign called “Crashes Hit Different” and to ensure prior to hitting the roads, you buckle up, and to avoid speeding and avoid driving distracted or impaired.

“Ask yourself, would you drive distracted or impaired or speed with a loved one in the car,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA - The Auto Club Group said. “It’s all about getting everyone to their destination safely. It’s very important not to drive impaired or distracted, put your phones down. Driving distracted can cause crashes on roads and highways.”

Georgia AAA officials expect more than 2.3 million Georgians to travel during the holiday weekend.

In Georgia, 2.1 million drivers will be hitting the road for the holiday, a 2% increase from last year. Georgia AAA officials are stressing the importance of driver safety during the holiday weekend.

The travel group also says 72.2 million people will be going on trips of at least 50 miles this week. Atlanta is ranked among the top 10 domestic locations in the United States for travelers this year.

Wednesday was the busiest travel day of the holiday week, according to AAA.

It’s key to get your cars checked before hitting the roads. More than 700,000 motorists were stranded on the roads, according to AAA.

AAA officials hope motorists get their cars checked by trained technicians before hitting the roads. Some motorists have issues with flat tires, lockouts, dead or low batteries.

Waiters also says it is vital for motorists to slow down and use caution with the potential for stranded motorists on the side of the road.

If you see a stranded driver, slow down and move over to the adjacent lane if you can.

Waiters says more than 30,000 impaired drivers were removed from the roadways since its inception over 25 years ago.

“Nearly one-third of all traffic deaths involve drunk drivers,” said In 2023, over 12,000 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes,“ she said. ”A life is lost in drunk driving crashes every 42 minutes. That’s too much.

Waiters also stresses the importance of driving responsibly and obeying all traffic laws, not just during the holiday weekend, but in general.

“It’s also about being a responsible driver and making sure people do not get on the roads impaired because we want to make sure everyone reaches their destination safely.”

With more than 163,000 travelers expected to fly from airports across Georgia, AAA officials also encourage travelers to arrive extra early for their flights.

“Air travel has increased by at least 2% in Georgia over the last year. Because of an increase in air travel, we are advising travelers to try to get to the airport at least two-and-a-half hours ahead of your scheduled flight time,” Waiters said.

If you are in need of the AAA tow-to-go program, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246) and receive a tow within 10 miles.

In addition to AAA’s tow-to-go program in effect, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety teamed up with regional traffic enforcement agencies to launch the Drive Sober Campaign for the July 4th Holiday weekend in an effort to crack down on dangerous drivers.

Maurice Raines, Deputy Director of the Georgia’s Office of Highway Safety says authorities a zero tolerance for reckless drivers.

“Being impaired I hope you get caught because that is a careless, senseless act,” he said.

Georgia authorities are also issuing warnings and offering safety tips when it comes to grilling and using fireworks.