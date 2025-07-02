AAA, Gwinnett Co. authorities offer grilling safety tips ahead of July 4

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — With Independence Day right around the corner, the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services and AAA are offering safety tips with cooking outdoors on the grill.

Before you fire up the grill to prepare your favorite burgers, chicken, hot dogs, or steaks, follow these important cooking safety tips:

Only use propane and charcoal grills outdoors.

Never leave your grill unattended when lit, especially around children.

Before lighting your gas grill, always make sure your grill lid is open or off.

Clean your grill after every use. Be sure to remove all grease or fat buildup to prevent additional fire hazards.

When cooking on a grill at home, make sure it’s set up away from your home and deck railings as well as from under overhanging branches.

“By keeping these safety tips in mind, you can enjoy delicious grilled meals without putting your home or loved ones at risk. A little preparation goes a long way toward making your cookouts both fun and fire safe,” Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said.

AAA officials also offered the following grilling safety tips:

Preparation and Setup

Choose the Right Location : Set up your grill in an open area away from structures, overhanging branches, and dry vegetation. Ensure it’s on a stable, level surface.

: Set up your grill in an open area away from structures, overhanging branches, and dry vegetation. Ensure it’s on a stable, level surface. Check for Gas Leaks : If you’re using a gas grill, check for leaks before using it. Apply a soapy water solution to the hose and connections; bubbles indicate a leak that needs to be fixed.

: If you’re using a gas grill, check for leaks before using it. Apply a soapy water solution to the hose and connections; bubbles indicate a leak that needs to be fixed. Keep the Grill Clean: Regularly clean the grill to prevent grease buildup, which can cause flare-ups. This includes cleaning the grates and removing any leftover food debris.

During Grilling

Wear Appropriate Clothing : Avoid loose clothing and tie back long hair to prevent them from catching fire. Use heat-resistant gloves and long-handled tools to protect yourself from burns.

: Avoid loose clothing and tie back long hair to prevent them from catching fire. Use heat-resistant gloves and long-handled tools to protect yourself from burns. Supervise the Grill : Never leave the grill unattended while it’s in use. Keep children and pets at a safe distance.

: Never leave the grill unattended while it’s in use. Keep children and pets at a safe distance. Be Cautious with Lighter Fluid : If using a charcoal grill, use only charcoal starter fluid to light the coals. Never add lighter fluid to an already lit fire.

: If using a charcoal grill, use only charcoal starter fluid to light the coals. Never add lighter fluid to an already lit fire. Control Flare-Ups: Keep a spray bottle of water handy to control minor flare-ups. For gas grills, know how to quickly turn off the gas supply if needed.

Handling Food Safely

Separate Raw and Cooked Foods : Use separate plates and utensils for raw and cooked meats to prevent cross-contamination. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling raw meat.

: Use separate plates and utensils for raw and cooked meats to prevent cross-contamination. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling raw meat. Cook Meat Thoroughly: Use a meat thermometer to ensure that meat is cooked to a safe internal temperature. Different meats have different recommended temperatures (e.g., 165°F for poultry, 145°F for beef and pork).

After Grilling

Properly Extinguish the Grill : For charcoal grills, let the coals completely cool before disposing of them in a metal container. For gas grills, turn off the burners and the gas supply.

: For charcoal grills, let the coals completely cool before disposing of them in a metal container. For gas grills, turn off the burners and the gas supply. Store Equipment Safely: Once the grill is cool, clean it and store it properly. Ensure that gas grills have the propane tank valve turned off.

General Safety Tips

Have an Emergency Plan : Keep a fire extinguisher, baking soda, or a bucket of sand nearby to quickly extinguish any fires. Never use water on a grease fire.

: Keep a fire extinguisher, baking soda, or a bucket of sand nearby to quickly extinguish any fires. Never use water on a grease fire. Check Weather Conditions : Avoid grilling in high winds or during bad weather, which can make it difficult to control the grill and increase the risk of accidents.

: Avoid grilling in high winds or during bad weather, which can make it difficult to control the grill and increase the risk of accidents. Use Grill Mats or Pads: Place a non-flammable grill mat or pad under the grill to protect your deck or patio from grease and sparks.

Police in metro Atlanta also provided fireworks safety tips ahead of Independence Day.

For more safety tips, visit GwinnettSafety411.com.