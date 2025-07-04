Georgia officials launches Drive Sober Campaign for July 4th weekend

ATLANTA — As Fourth of July celebrations ramp up across the state, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is teaming up with regional traffic enforcement agencies to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors. The message to motorists is clear; drive sober, slow down, and stay focused or face the consequences.

The statewide Drive Sober campaign officially began Thursday night and runs through Sunday. During this period, law enforcement will be out in full force, targeting reckless, impaired, distracted, and unbelted drivers.

“We need them to slow down, we need them to not be distracted, we need them to wear their seatbelts, and we definitely don’t want them out there impaired,” said Maurice Raines, Deputy Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Raines emphasized that the goal is to save lives and prevent crashes during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will be issuing citations where necessary and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy on DUI offenses.

“You could lose your life or take someone else’s life,” Raines said, noting that causing a fatal crash while impaired can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Officials are urging all drivers to make responsible choices this weekend to keep Georgia’s roadways safe.

