Atlanta officials warn residents to use caution with July 4th fireworks

ATLANTA — As Georgians gear up for Independence Day festivities tonight, Atlanta officials are reminding residents to celebrate safely, especially when it comes to fireworks.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of legalized consumer fireworks in Georgia, and while the colorful displays are a holiday favorite, they can also be hazardous. Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Kelly Collier is urging residents to take precautions before lighting the fuse.

“As we all know, fireworks can be extremely dangerous not only to the person using them but to everyone else around them,” Collier said. He emphasized that wayward fireworks can cause serious harm to people, pets, and property. His advice? Always follow basic safety protocols and keep a bucket of water nearby just in case.

While fireworks remain a hallmark of Fourth of July celebrations, Atlanta’s 911 operators often bear the brunt of mishaps and complaints. Desiree Arnold, Operations Supervisor for Atlanta’s 911 call center, asked the public to use discretion when dialing emergency lines.

“If the fireworks are creating another danger, if they’re on a rooftop, for instance, then of course we want you to call 911 for those,” Arnold said. “But if it’s just a noise complaint or another non-emergency, we encourage you to call 311 instead to help keep emergency lines open.”

City officials hope residents can enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday safely and responsibly.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story