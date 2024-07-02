Local

3-year-old airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning at GA lake

By WSBTV.com News Staff

West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 3-year-old was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital after the child nearly drowned in a Georgia lake.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Yellow Jacket Beach at West Point Lake about a possible drowning around 6:22 p.m. Monday. Deputies learned a 3-year-old had been pulled from lake.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses started to perform CPR on the child before paramedics took over and airlifted the child.

Deputies said the child is still being treated at an Atlanta hospital, but did not have an update on his or her condition.

