26-year-old man’s bond set to $1 million after making ‘disturbing’ threats toward GA school district

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is among at least 20 people arrested for making threats against Georgia schools.

Thursday evening, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it received information about threats of violence toward the Monroe County School District. Officials said the threats were ‘disturbing’.

After an investigation, authorities identified Chris Cooper, 26, of Jackson, Ga., as a suspect.

Cooper was arrested and taken to the Monroe County jail on Friday morning.

He’s charged with dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts and was also served with a temporary protective order.

Cooper had his first appearance Monday morning. He was issued a $1 million bond.

Should Cooper make his bond, he will be required to abide by the following conditions: