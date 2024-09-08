At least 19 people arrested across metro Atlanta for making social media threats against schools

ATLANTA — In the days since a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, at least 19 students and an adult have been arrested for making threats against schools on social media.

Four people were killed in the Apalachee High School shooting on Wednesday: teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.

Nine other people were shot and wounded. Some of them remain hospitalized and others have since been released from the hospital.

Here are the people who have been arrested and charged for making threats.

Athens-Clarke County

A 12-year-old boy has been charged for posting pictures of firearms with the names of various Clarke County Schools. Investigators say he did not have any weapons.

He has been charged with terroristic threats and detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

DeKalb County

A 14-year-old was arrested for making threats, but school district officials didn’t comment on what those threats were.

A 12-year-old was also issued a summons for contributing to these threats.

Forsyth County

A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with terroristic threats for making an online threat against Pinecrest Academy on Wednesday. He told investigators that it was a joke and he thought it was funny.

On Thursday, school resource officers investigated 12 reports of threats to schools across the county.

A 14-year-old student at Desana Middle School was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats and disruption of schools. It’s unclear if he was responsible for just one of those 12 reports.

Gainesville

A 14-year-old was arrested by Gainesville police just a few hours after the Apalachee High School shooting for making threats on social media. The teen was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

Gordon County

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to making a threatening message against Ashworth Middle School. He is facing charges of disruption of public schools. Investigators later charged him with unrelated crimes, including child molestation, sodomy and tattooing a minor.

Another 15-year-old was arrested for making a threat against Sonoraville High School.

Gwinnett County

A student at Meadow Creek High School was charged with terroristic threats after posting a photo of guns on social media with a message threatening violence against the school.

Another student at Archer High School texted her boyfriend claiming there was an active shooter on campus. She was also arrested and charged with terroristic threats.

Hall County

Two teenagers have been arrested for what deputies describe as dozens of reports of several threats against Hall County Schools.

Jaymon Alan Justice, 17, of Flowery Branch and a 13-year-old are in custody.

Justice is being charged as an adult with terroristic threats and acts and disruption or interference with the operation of public schools. He tagged Cherokee Bluff High School in a post.

The 13-year-old threatened to perform an act of violence at Johnson High School and South Hall Middle School, according to deputies. That teen was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville to face juvenile complaints of terroristic threats and disruption or interference with the operation of public schools.

Another 13-year-old student told his classmates at World Language Academy Middle School that he “was going to be the next school shooter.” He was arrested charged with terroristic threats and disruption of a public school.

Jackson County

On the bus on Wednesday afternoon, a 15-year-old talked about the Apalachee High School shooting and said he was “planning on finishing the job” by shooting a Jackson County School. He was also taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

In a separate incident in Jackson County on Friday, a 12-year-old East Jackson Middle School student made threats against the school, but was absent. He was charged with terroristic threats and public disruption of school and is being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.

Monroe County

A 26-year-old man, Chris Cooper, was accused of making threats against the Monroe County School District on Thursday. Investigators watched him overnight and he was arrested on Friday morning.

He is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond on a charge of dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts.

Newton County

A 13-year-old has been charged with threatening students and staff at Eastside High School. He’s been charged with terroristic threats and acts and is currently being held in the Juvenile Court System.

Oconee County

On Friday morning, deputies were made aware of a student at Malcolm Bridge Elementary School making threats. The threats were deemed not to be credible, and the student was placed in Department of Juvenile Justice custody.

Rome

Nathaniel Peter Kozelle, 17, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts and disrupting the operation of a public school, school bus, or school bus stop after Rome City Schools went on lockdown on Friday.

He was found at his house and arrested. He was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

Roswell

A 14-year-old has been arrested for making a threat against Elkins Pointe Middle School on an anonymous Instagram account. He told investigators he made the post as a “joke.”

Detectives found a replica pellet gun which had been used in the threat. He was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts and domestic terrorism.



