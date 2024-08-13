1 dead after fiery car crash near Stone Mountain Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly crash has shut down several lanes of a busy DeKalb County highway near Stone Mountain Park.

DeKalb County Fire Department said that at least two lanes of Hwy 78 near Mountain Industrial are closed for the crash investigation.

Officials said that a car caught on fire on the highway. One person inside the car died. Fire officials are working to identify the victim.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene as crews worked to pull the car from a small embankment. It’s unclear when all lanes will reopen to other drivers.

