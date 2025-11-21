Workers detained in ICE raid at South Georgia battery plant plan class action lawsuit

BRYAN COUNTY, GA — Hundreds of Korean workers detained during a federal sweep at a South Georgia battery manufacturing facility earlier this fall are now preparing a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

More than 300 workers were rounded up at the Hyundai–LG factory outside Savannah and held for about a week before they were released under a negotiated agreement between the United States and South Korean governments.

Many of the workers were in the country legally at the time of the raid and have since had their B-1 work visas reinstated.

The planned lawsuit accuses ICE of unlawful arrest, racial profiling, human rights violations, and excessive use of force. According to worker advocates, many detainees were flown back to South Korea immediately after their release, but several have since returned to the U.S. and are back working at the same facility.

Legal filings are expected to move forward in the coming weeks as the group seeks class action status.

