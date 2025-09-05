Largest immigration enforcement operation in Georgia history conducted at Hyundai plant site

BRYAN COUNTY, GA — Multiple state and federal agencies carried out what officials are calling the largest immigration enforcement operation in Georgia history at the construction site of Hyundai’s massive new battery facility near Savannah.

The raid involved agents from Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the FBI, DEA, ATF, and other agencies. Homeland Security spokesman Steven Schrenk described it as a “judicially authorized enforcement operation” and confirmed investigators are looking into “unlawful employment practices going on at this massive multi-hundred acre construction site.”

Approximately 450 people were detained during the operation.

Kevin Souza, a former worker at the site who raised concerns about working conditions, said he wasn’t surprised by the enforcement action. “Nobody in America should ever be treated like that or have to work in these kinds of conditions,” he told reporters.

HLGA, the battery company contracted at the site, released a statement saying it has paused construction work and is cooperating fully with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story