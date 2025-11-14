Workers return to Hyundai battery plant months after large ICE raid

BRYAN COUNTY, GA — More than two months after a major federal immigration raid shut down operations at a Hyundai plant and a neighboring battery facility in South Georgia, some of the detained workers are now back on the job.

The September 4 raid which was the largest ICE operation ever conducted at a single location, led to nearly 500 people being detained. More than 300 of them were South Korean workers brought to the U.S. on B-1 visas to help prepare the HL-GA battery plant near Savannah for opening early next year.

Attorneys now say about 30 workers have had their visas restored and have returned to work at the site. According to reporting from The New York Times, battery construction, which came to a halt after the raid is resuming, and the facility remains on track to open in the first half of 2026.

The South Korean consulate is advising workers to keep their documents with them at all times, and Georgia officials continue efforts to stabilize relations following the raid. Governor Brian Kemp traveled to South Korea last month to help reinforce economic ties with partners there.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.