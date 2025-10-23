Wife of man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport files for divorce

ATLANTA — The wife of a Georgia man accused of threatening to “shoot up” the world’s busiest airport is filing for divorce.

Police arrested 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle for threatening to “shoot up” Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a semi-automatic weapon on Monday.

According to documents filed earlier this week, Mrs. Cagle alleges cruel treatment and habitual drug addiction. Cartersville police say Mrs. Cagle alerted them that her husband was threatening to shoot cars on I-75 and was heading to the airport to “shoot it up.”

Cagle faces additional charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, and making terroristic threats.

He appeared in a magistrate court in Fulton County on Wednesday. The next court appearance for Cagle is a detention hearing set for Monday, Oct. 27. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 5.