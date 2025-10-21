New charges filed against man who threatened to “shoot up” Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — New charges have been filed against the man accused of threatening to “shoot up” the world’s busiest airport.

Police say 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle was arrested on Monday for bringing a semi-automatic weapon to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and threatening a mass shooting.

He faces possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, and making terroristic threats charges.

During a press conference held on Monday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and police officials say Cagle’s family informed Cartersville police of Cagle’s intentions, alerted APD, and “averted a crisis.”

Cagle is a convicted felon and according to his family, had mental challenges.

“We were able to mitigate the threat, locate him with our first level protection which is our officers,” Chief of Atlanta Police Darin Schierbaum said.

Cagle has been taken from the Clayton County jail into federal custody.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.