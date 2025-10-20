‘Crisis averted’: Mayor Dickens says convicted felon arrested after bringing gun to Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta police provided an update on a security incident that happened on Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, saying it could have been “tragic.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle, was arrested for bringing a semi-automatic weapon to the airport, police say.

Cagle is a convicted felon and according to his family, had mental challenges.

“An individual came into Hartsfield-Jackson and after being reported coming out of Cartersville, Georgia that had mental challenges,” Mayor Dickens said. “This individual thankfully, his family went to Cartersville police and shared with them what was going on. They alerted APD, and APD and the airport was aware and this crisis was averted. This individual did have a semi-automatic weapon, and this individual was mentally challenged.”

Atlanta police held a press conference to provide more details about the incident.

Police say they expect the incident to receive national attention.

This is a developing story.