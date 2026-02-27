Two organizers of ‘takeover’ incident at The Battery arrested, charged

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police has arrested and charged two people identified as the organizers of the teen ‘takeover’ incident at The Battery last weekend.

The two people arrested are both 17-years-old, according to police. They were charged with riot and are being charged as adults. Police did not release their names.

According to Cobb County police, eight adults and two juveniles were also arrested in connection with the incident last week. The eight adults were booked into the adult detention facility on charges of inciting a riot, loitering and prowling, and misdemeanor obstruction.

Police say seven other teens are also facing both misdemeanor and felony charges, including hit-and-run, felony theft, and misdemeanor obstruction. Those teens were later released to their parents.

The Cumberland Mall has announced a curfew for any visitor under the age of 17 following the incident. All minors must be accompanied by parents or supervising adult after 3 p.m. on Feb. 28.