Testimony continues in trial of Apalachee High School shooter’s father

WINDER, GA — The focus returned to the defendant in Barrow County as the trial continues for Colin Gray, the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter.

Gray faces 29 counts, including reckless conduct and second-degree murder, for allegedly giving his son access to the gun used in the 2024 school shooting.

Prosecutors highlighted body camera video from the day of the shooting, saying Gray blurted out “I knew it” when deputies arrived at his home.

Testimony indicated that Colt Gray’s sister had texted him to say schools were in lockdown.

Jurors previously heard from then-Apalachee High assistant principal Deigh Martin, who testified that a teacher approached her with concerns that Colt Gray may have been carrying a gun in his backpack on the day of the tragedy.

“She said that it was awkward and heavy and had a poster board with a Sox hat on top,” Martin testified.

Martin said the teacher appeared nervous and distressed.

Martin testified that 42 minutes passed between when the teacher reported her suspicions and the first gunshots. She acknowledged under questioning from defense attorney Jimmy Berry that she did not ask for a description of the student.

Barrow County Deputy Brandon King testified that he responded to the school and moved toward the sound of gunfire.

“I said show me your f--- hands,” King testified, describing his encounter in a hallway.

King said the teen immediately got onto his stomach and spread his arms. Deputy Donovan Boyd testified that he handcuffed the suspect.

The hallway where Colt Gray was arrested.

“I was able to take multiple full magazines for the AR15 out of his pockets,” Boyd said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the teen brought 103 bullets to the school and fired 36 of them.

Firearm examiner Sarah Van Holm testified about the ammunition.

“They are designed to expand upon impact,” Van Holm said.

Jurors were shown the M400 rifle used in the shooting, along with images of damaged walls and lockers, overturned desks and blood on the floors.

GBI photo of Colt Gray's gun, other items

Former student Zane Zeini testified that he was in the restroom when he began hearing gunshots.

“I had run back to my classroom and per the rules, the teacher couldn’t let me in, so she had told me to go hide in the bathroom, and that’s what I did,” Zeini said.

Zeini said he texted his family that he loved them and waited until officers came to check on him after the shooter was taken into custody.

The trial continues.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.