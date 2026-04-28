Roswell man pleads guilty after posing as NFL players in multi-million dollar scheme

ATLANTA — A Roswell man and former University of Alabama football player has pleaded guilty to federal charges tied to a multi-million dollar fraud scheme that targeted several NFL players, including Michael Penix Jr.

Luther Davis pleaded guilty to single counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The 37-year-old admitted to impersonating NFL players during video calls with lenders as part of a scheme that netted nearly $20 million.

Prosecutors say Davis wore wigs, makeup and other accessories to pose as players, including Penix, in meetings with various lending institutions.

Davis was charged in March alongside co-defendant C.J. Evins. The pair initially pleaded not guilty but later reached a deal with prosecutors ahead of trial.

Authorities say Davis and his co-defendant used the money to pay off previous loan balances and fund their lifestyles, including buying or refinancing real estate, jewelry and watches.

Former players from the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers were also among those targeted in the scheme.

Davis, who was part of Alabama’s national championship-winning team in 2010, faces up to seven years in prison and fines when he is sentenced in October.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.