Early voting in Georgia is off to a record-breaking start

ATLANTA — Record numbers of Georgians are casting ballots as early voting gets underway for the midterm primary elections.

The Secretary of State’s office says more than 35,000 in-person votes were recorded on the first day of early voting. That marks a 39% increase, or more than 8,000 additional votes compared to the first day of early voting in the 2022 primary.

More than 1,700 absentee ballots have also been accepted so far.

Early voting is scheduled to wrap up on May 15, with Election Day set for May 19.

The primary will determine which candidates advance to the general election on Nov. 3.