Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of fatally shooting metro Atlanta police officer

GWINNETT COUYNTY, GA — Gwinnett County prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a police officer last month.

Officials say 35-year-old Kevin Andrews learned the district attorney’s office is aiming to put him on death row at his preliminary hearing. Andrews was charged with malice murder in the fatal shooting of Gwinnett County Police Officer Pradeep Tamang.

“It is the state’s intention after the filing of this indictment the file notice of the intent to seek the death penalty,” Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney John Melvin said.

Tamang and Officer David Reed were working to arrest Andrews at a Holiday Inn Express room he’d allegedly gotten through credit card fraud.

“Officer Reed advised him that he was currently under arrest for failure to appear, along with financial transaction card fraud,” GBI Special Agent Joseph Clark. “At that point, that is when Mr. Andrews pulled a 9 millimeter pistol with what appears to be a machine conversion device. He pulled the trigger once, striking officer Tamang and pulling the trigger again. At some point, officer Reed was also struck.”