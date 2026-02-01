Gwinnett County officer killed, second wounded in hotel shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County police officer has died and another remains hospitalized after both were shot Sunday morning outside a hotel near Stone Mountain, according to police.

Officers were called to a reported fraud investigation around 7:30 a.m. at 1790 E. Park Place Blvd., the address of the Holiday Inn Express.

Gwinnett County police say gunfire erupted when officers arrived at the scene, striking both officers. Police say the officers returned fire, injuring the suspect.

All three were transported to a nearby hospital. One officer later died from their injuries. The second officer remains in critical but stable condition, police said. The suspect was also hospitalized, though their condition has not been released.

Authorities have not identified the officers or the suspect. Heavy police presence was reported in the area as investigators worked the scene throughout the morning.

Police say this marks the first Gwinnett County officer death in the line of duty since Officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed in 2018.

Gwinnett County police say an official donation link has been established for anyone who wishes to support the officers’ families.