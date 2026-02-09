New lawsuit filed by man wrongly accused of kidnapping child at Acworth Walmart

ACWORTH, GA — A new lawsuit has been filed by the man wrongly accused of kidnapping a child at a Walmart in Acworth.

Lawyers for businessman Mahendra “Mick” Patel say what happened to him was inexcusable. Patel was jailed for 47 days after a woman accused him of trying to kidnap her toddler, even though video showed that was not what happened.

Patel says his family went through a lot during the ordeal.

“I got the biggest headache of my life. I was literally, after three days, on a highway arrested at gun point,” Patel states.

Patel says security video from Walmart showed the claim he tried to snatch the child was false.

“That literally saved my life. Imagine if there were no video in the store I was; it was her words against my words,” he states.

The lawsuit names Acworth police, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office and the woman who made the kidnapping accusation.

“There was a concerted effort here to make sure that Mr. Patel went down for a crime that they knew he did not commit,” says Patel’s attorney, Solomon Radner.

Radner says there was information suggesting a vendetta against Patel.

“We have some information that for some reason there was a vendetta that was being fought against Mr. Patel,” he states.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.