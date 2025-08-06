Charges dropped against Cobb County man accused of trying to kidnap toddler from Walmart

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County man accused of trying to kidnap a toddler from a Walmart in March walks free after appearing in court Wednesday afternoon for a hearing.

Charges have been dropped against 56-year-old Mahendra Patel who was accused by the mother of the child, Caroline Miller.

Miller claimed on March 18, Patel tried to grab her child, but he claims he was just asking where to find Tylenol and grabbed the child to keep the child from falling.

The mother was in a motorized shopping cart holding one child and another next to the cart.

In-store video shows the incident, even showing him approaching Miller again showing her the Tylenol. She gives him a thumbs up.

He was arrested and has been out on bond since May.

He has repeatedly said that security footage from the store proves that he is innocent.

He’s was charged with kidnapping, simple assault, and simple battery.