Man accused of attempted kidnapping at Walmart sues city of Acworth for $25M after charges dropped

ACWORTH, GA — The man accused of kidnapping a child from a Walmart on Cobb Parkway plans to sue the city of Acworth and its police department if they can’t reach a settlement.

Dr. Mahendra Patel spent 45 days in jail after a mother accused him of trying to take her son.

The charges were eventually dropped against Patel.

Patel’s requesting $25M for libel and slander, invasion of privacy, false arrest, emotional distress, and other damages.

The city of Acworth says due to potential for litigation, they are unable to comment any further at this time.