Moment of silence held for Gwinnett County officer killed, and injured in shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — State lawmakers from Gwinnett County held a moment of silence in the House Chamber on Monday morning to recognize a Gwinnett County police officer who was shot and killed and another officer who was critically injured on Sunday.

Officials say officer Pradeep Tamang was killed Sunday in what investigators are calling an “unprovoked attack.”

Officers responded to a reported fraud investigation around 7:30 a.m. at 1790 E. Park Place Blvd., the address of the Holiday Inn Express.

Gwinnett County police say gunfire erupted when officers arrived at the scene, striking both officers. Police say the officers returned fire, injuring the suspect.

State representative Scott Hilton is also asking for prayers for Master Police officer David Reed who remains hospitalized.

“This is the first time a Gwinnett County officer has been killed in the line of duty since officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed in 2018. And only the sixth in the departments’ history,” said Hilton.

A suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting.