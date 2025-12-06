Metro Atlanta resident loses nearly $1 million in cryptocurrency scam

DULUTH, GA — After a Duluth resident lost nearly a million dollars in a recent cryptocurrency scam, police officials are issuing a reminder to the public.
In this case, Duluth police say the scammer gained the victim’s trust over time in a sophisticated online scam.
- Be cautious of people you meet online who quickly move conversations to private apps.
- Never send money, gift cards, or invest through links shared by someone you haven’t met in person.
- Verify identities independently — photos, IDs, and even addresses can be faked. Use tools like reverse image searches to see if the person’s photos appear elsewhere or have been used in other scams.
- Officials say if you believe you’ve been scammed, file a report at www.ic3.gov.