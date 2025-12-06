Crime And Law

Metro Atlanta resident loses nearly $1 million in cryptocurrency scam

By Miles Montgomery
Cryptocurrency
By Miles Montgomery

DULUTH, GA — After a Duluth resident lost nearly a million dollars in a recent cryptocurrency scam, police officials are issuing a reminder to the public.

In this case, Duluth police say the scammer gained the victim’s trust over time in a sophisticated online scam.

  • Be cautious of people you meet online who quickly move conversations to private apps.
  • Never send money, gift cards, or invest through links shared by someone you haven’t met in person.
  • Verify identities independently — photos, IDs, and even addresses can be faked. Use tools like reverse image searches to see if the person’s photos appear elsewhere or have been used in other scams.
  • Officials say if you believe you’ve been scammed, file a report at www.ic3.gov.
Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!