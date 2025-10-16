Crime And Law

Man indicted in theft of unreleased Beyoncé music in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Beyonce music theft arrest FILE - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "COWBOY CARTER" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Pictured left - Kelvin Evans. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a man accused of stealing unreleased music and other materials belonging to Beyoncé’s team just days before she kicked off her four-day stint at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Investigators say Kelvin Evans stole hard drives containing concert set lists, unreleased tracks, video footage, and other sensitive materials related to Beyoncé’s upcoming performances.

Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and one of her dancers were in Atlanta preparing for the shows when they parked their rental car in a parking deck on Krog Street. Grant told police that clothing, designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were also taken.

In a 911 call after the incident, Grant said, “They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything.”

Investigators used Flock license plate reader cameras to track a vehicle linked to the theft. Surveillance footage also showed Evans carrying bags similar to those stolen, police said.

Evans has been indicted on charges of entering an auto with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!