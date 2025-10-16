Man indicted in theft of unreleased Beyoncé music in Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a man accused of stealing unreleased music and other materials belonging to Beyoncé’s team just days before she kicked off her four-day stint at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Investigators say Kelvin Evans stole hard drives containing concert set lists, unreleased tracks, video footage, and other sensitive materials related to Beyoncé’s upcoming performances.

Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and one of her dancers were in Atlanta preparing for the shows when they parked their rental car in a parking deck on Krog Street. Grant told police that clothing, designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were also taken.

In a 911 call after the incident, Grant said, “They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything.”

Investigators used Flock license plate reader cameras to track a vehicle linked to the theft. Surveillance footage also showed Evans carrying bags similar to those stolen, police said.

Evans has been indicted on charges of entering an auto with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.