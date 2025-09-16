Man arrested in connection to theft of Beyonce’s unreleased music in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An arrest has been made in the Atlanta theft of unreleased Beyoncé music.

Just two days before Beyoncé’s first Cowboy Carter concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in July, someone broke into the car of her choreographer, Christopher Grant, inside a parking deck at 44 Krog Street.

The thief stole several electronic items, including set lists, some unreleased music, and footage plans for the show.

In a 911 call after the incident, Grant said, “they have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there,” he told the dispatcher. “I work with someone who’s like of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything.”

The two members of Beyoncé’s team also reported clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were stolen from the vehicle, police confirmed.

Now, Kelvin Evans has been arrested in Hapeville and charged with intent to commit theft. Evans is booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators say Flock cameras were used to locate and track a vehicle, and surveillance cameras captured the suspect carrying bags like the ones that were stolen.