Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from choreographer’s car in Atlanta during Cowboy Carter Tour

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police are investigating a car break-in tied to Beyoncé.

Just days before the music superstar opened her four day concert stint at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, her choreographer, Christopher Grant, and one of her dancers, Diandre Blue, were in town and parked their rental car at a parking deck on Krog Street last Tuesday.

When they returned an hour later, they found the car had been broken into and hard drives containing set lists for this concert and upcoming shows, water marked music, unreleased tracks, and video footage was stolen.

Several other items including clothing, bags, and other computer accessories were also stolen.

Authorities say there were some finger prints and cameras in the area that did capture the break-in and the investigation is active.