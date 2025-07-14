Local

Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from choreographer’s car in Atlanta during Cowboy Carter Tour

By WSB Radio News Staff
Beyonce FILE - HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police are investigating a car break-in tied to Beyoncé.

Just days before the music superstar opened her four day concert stint at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, her choreographer, Christopher Grant, and one of her dancers, Diandre Blue, were in town and parked their rental car at a parking deck on Krog Street last Tuesday.

When they returned an hour later, they found the car had been broken into and hard drives containing set lists for this concert and upcoming shows, water marked music, unreleased tracks, and video footage was stolen.

Several other items including clothing, bags, and other computer accessories were also stolen.

Authorities say there were some finger prints and cameras in the area that did capture the break-in and the investigation is active.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!