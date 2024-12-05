Crime And Law

Jury deliberations underway for man accused of hitting, killing Cobb County teen

By Miles Montgomery
(L-R) Jerome Cox (suspect), Olivia Pugh (victim) Testimony continues in trial of Cobb student hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
By Miles Montgomery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Jury deliberations are underway for the man accused of hitting and killing a Cobb County teenager with his vehicle near a holiday lights display in 2023.

Police say 17-year-old Olivia Pugh was leaving a Christmas light show on Ben King Road when she was hit by a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Jerome Cox.

Cox faces seven charges in connection with Pugh’s death.

Proceedings ran late into Tuesday evening with both sides calling for mistrials. Things also got tense between the judge and a prosecutor.

The defense argues there are a series of inconsistencies between the lead investigators’ testimony and the work he did at the crash scene.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!