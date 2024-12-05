Jury deliberations underway for man accused of hitting, killing Cobb County teen

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Jury deliberations are underway for the man accused of hitting and killing a Cobb County teenager with his vehicle near a holiday lights display in 2023.

Police say 17-year-old Olivia Pugh was leaving a Christmas light show on Ben King Road when she was hit by a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Jerome Cox.

Cox faces seven charges in connection with Pugh’s death.

Proceedings ran late into Tuesday evening with both sides calling for mistrials. Things also got tense between the judge and a prosecutor.

The defense argues there are a series of inconsistencies between the lead investigators’ testimony and the work he did at the crash scene.